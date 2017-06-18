WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

The Kim Jong-Un Romper Is Either The Worst Or Best Thing On The Internet

June 18, 2017 2:12 PM
Filed Under: Kim Jong Un

The internet can be a very strange place and it just got stranger with the Kim Jong-Un romper.

For a mere $79.99 you can rock a short sleeved onesie emblazoned by the smiling mug of North Korea’s Supreme Leader.

Save 20% when you Pre-Order Today! 😍 👉 Getonfleek.com 👈

A post shared by Getonfleek.com (@getonfleek) on

 
And never fear, if the romper isn’t your style they also have Kim Jong-Un designs in crew neck, hoodie, jersey, tank, and tee.
 

 

feet The Kim Jong Un Romper Is Either The Worst Or Best Thing On The InternetBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live