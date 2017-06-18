‘Star Wars’ Vs ‘Star Trek’ Dance Off At Minor League Baseball

Star Wars night at the Fresno Grizzlies led to a very unique stand off: A Star Wars verses Star Trek dance off.
The Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros shared video of the Jedi and Empire showdown against members of Star Fleet.
In the end, by way of fan cheers, Star Wars won the battle.
Here are more pictures from the night.
