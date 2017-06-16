Win A Vacation To The Disneyland® Resort On Alaska Airlines From Alice

WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

June 16, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: Disney California Adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT!

ALICE wants you to send you to Disney California Adventure® Park – where you can experience the new
Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

Experience the excitement, music and fun as you Hero Up and help Rocket save his friends – all part of Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure® Park – from Alice!

Listen to Alice to win:

Listen to Alice @ 97.3 on the 05’s at 9:00 AM, noon, and 5:00 PM for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 wins a four-pack of 2-day Disneyland® Resort Tickets and gets in the running for Alice’s Grand Prize vacation for four to the Disneyland® Resort. The Grand Prize winner and guests will fly with Vinnie from Alice’s Morning Show July 23rd on Alaska Airlines with convenient stops to Southern California and enjoy a 2-night stay at a Disneyland® Resort Hotel PLUS 3-day park tickets to the Disneyland® Resort! It’s all part of the Summer of Heroes at the Disneyland® Resort from Alice. OFFICIAL RULES

Disclaimer: All attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to restrictions and change without notice.

As to Disney properties and artwork ©Disney ©2017 MARVEL

