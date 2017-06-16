Win A Trip To See Coldplay In Paris

WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

June 16, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Coldplay

Alice sends you to see COLDPLAY IN PARIS courtesy of Live Nation.

Including roundtrip airfare, three-night hotel stay and a pair of tickets to see Coldplay live in concert on July 16, 2017 at Stade De France Saint-Denis Frances Stadium in Paris, France!

GET IN THE RUNNING TO SEE COLDPLAY IN PARIS LISTEN ON THE 05’S AT 7 AM, 11 AM, 3 PM, 4 PM, AND 6 PM.

Listen to Alice @ 97.3 (6/19 – 6/23) on the 05’s at 7 AM, 11 AM, 3 PM, 4 PM, and 6 PM for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 gets in the running for Alice’s COLDPLAY IN PARIS Trip and instantly wins a pair of tickets to see Coldplay on October 4 at Levi’s Stadium.

Coldplay Head Full of Dreams Tour with special guests Tove Lo and Alina Baraz will be at Levi’s Stadium on October 4, 2017. TICKETS ON SALE NOW.

