Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.16.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Elizabeth Banks apologises for criticising Steven Spielberg over lack of female leads, robbers steal trackers, and which planet would you like to visit the most!

7-8am –A different type of victory on display at congressional baseball game, Judge Grants Karrueche Tran five year restraining order against Chris Brown, everything we know about the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ sex scandal that could kill the show, Oregon becomes first state to add third gender to driver’s licenses, how much time people waste trying to make decisions, and the most annoying things your roommates do!

8-9am –Amazon bought Whole Foods, Sarah’s top 10 bands of all time, the top ten best vegetables, a few fast facts, and through June and July teachers get free coffee from Krispy Kreme!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

