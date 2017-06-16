Listen to Prince’s Previously Unheard ‘Father’s Song’

By Hayden Wright

More than a year has passed since Prince’s untimely death at age 57, but a steady stream of new material illuminates new facets of his musical output. Fans can now stream “Father’s Song,” a 1984 outtake from the landmark Purple Rain album.

Later this month, Purple Rain will return as a deluxe edition featuring 11 previously unheard tracks. Detail-oriented people may recognize “Father’s Song” from a 90-second instrumental from the movie’s score. The song’s hook was also used on “Computer Blues,” another Purple Rain track, reports Spin.

“Father’s Song” joins “Our Destiny” and “Roadhouse Garden” among the unreleased Prince tracks we’ve now had a chance to hear. The album’s re-release will contain even more new music for Prince completists—get it next Friday.

Listen to “Father’s Song” here: