Katy Perry Breaks 100 Million Twitter Followers Mark

SAN FRANCISCO (RADIO ALICE) – Katy Perry has reached a new milestone. On Friday, the “Swish Swish” singer crossed over the 100 million follower mark on Twitter. The social media giant posted “Today, we #WITNESS history. Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers! #LoveKaty”

Perry responded with “Thank you, @Twitter, for always giving me an opportunity to have a voice! #LoveKaty”

Thank you, @Twitter, for always giving me an opportunity to have a voice! #LoveKaty https://t.co/Lpc1DSk4Kw — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 16, 2017

In December 2016, Perry was named the most followed celebrity. At that point, she reached 94.5 million followers. This year, Justin Bieber is hot on her tail with his followers coming in at a close 96.7 million, according to US Weekly.

Perry first got into Twitter in 2009 when her single “I Kissed a Girl” became a hit. She was touring Germany at the time when she tweeted “Just got into Berlin… feeling better thank you, have my vicks inhaler by my side… and P.S. I TWITTER! GAH. Such a follower!”

Just got into Berlin… feeling better thank you, have my vicks inhaler by my bedside… and P.S. I TWITTTTER! GAH. Such a follower! — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 21, 2009

The singer is featured on Calvin Harris’ latest song ‘Feels’, where a preview is available here.

