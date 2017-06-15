VIDEO: ‘CARS 3’ Movie Review With Jonny Moseley

Watch our movie review of Cars 3 featuring Hooman with guest movie reviewer Olympian Jonny Moseley.

Cars 3 Synopsis:

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars and befriended by an eager young technician who has her own plans for winning, the legendary Lighting McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport that he loves. With inspiration from the Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns, No. 95 prepares to compete on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage.