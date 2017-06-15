WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

VIDEO: ‘CARS 3’ Movie Review With Jonny Moseley

June 15, 2017 10:49 AM
Watch our movie review of Cars 3 featuring Hooman with guest movie reviewer Olympian Jonny Moseley.

Cars 3 Synopsis:

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars and befriended by an eager young technician who has her own plans for winning, the legendary Lighting McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport that he loves. With inspiration from the Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns, No. 95 prepares to compete on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage.

Cars 3 stars Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy, and Bonnie Hunt and is directed by Brian Fee.

