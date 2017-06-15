WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.15.2017

June 15, 2017 10:32 AM
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight finalized for August 26, an update on lawmaker Steve Scalise critically injured in GOP baseball shooting, and mother’s day vs. father’s day!

7-8am –Vinnie’s mom’s new house, Miley Cyrus goes undercover in the NYC subway, Corinne Olympios says she’s a ‘victim’ in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ misconduct, a big pot farm busted, and hoarding!

8-9am –Neil Young will no longer host Bridge School Benefit Concert, Erendira Wallenda just broke her daredevil husband’s ‘iron-jaw hang’ record, and a man’s plan to get away from his wife backfires on him!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and the UHJ Movie Review: Cars 3!

