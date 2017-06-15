Watch Miley Cyrus Take over ‘The Tonight Show’

By Annie Reuter

Miley Cyrus was all over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday evening (June 14). The singer performed two songs off her new album including single “Malibu” and “Inspired,” complete with a string section.

“It is all me all night, Jimmy,” she said during the opening segment where she appeared in a panda costume and danced around the stage.

The singer wasn’t lying about her takeover as she also performed an amusing game of Google Translate Songs with Fallon where she sang the Google translation of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” which translated is called “Your Body’s Curves.” She later sang Dusty Springfield’s “Son of a Preacher Man” which is translated to “A Minister’s Male Child,” before performing a duet of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” with Fallon.

Watch as Cyrus shares the spotlight throughout the entirety of The Tonight Show in the clips below.