Bat-Signal Gets Lit Over SoCal Skies To Honor The Late Adam West

LOS ANGELES (RADIO ALICE) – Hollywood becomes Gotham City as the Bat-Signal is set to shine over Southern California in honor of the late Adam West.

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced over Twitter that the Bat-Signal will be lit at City Hall at 9:00pm, Thursday night.

Join us at City Hall to pay tribute to Hollywood legend Adam West & light the bat-signal for the #BrightKnight. pic.twitter.com/7USpxg70r7 — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) June 15, 2017

Many actors played DC Comic’s ‘Dark Knight’, but it is West’s television Batman that is most beloved. In a statement, his children said he aspired positivity and often referred to himself as “The Bright Knight.”

In the comics, the Bat-Signal was a spotlight with the Batman winged emblem used by Commisioner Gordon to summon the Batman for help. In the TV series, Gordon was played by Neil Hamilton.

West died on Friday, June 9th after a short battle with leukemia. He was 88-years-old.



