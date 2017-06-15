WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Bat-Signal Gets Lit Over SoCal Skies To Honor The Late Adam West

June 15, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: Adam West, Bat-Signal, Batman

LOS ANGELES (RADIO ALICE) – Hollywood becomes Gotham City as the Bat-Signal is set to shine over Southern California in honor of the late Adam West.

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced over Twitter that the Bat-Signal will be lit at City Hall at 9:00pm, Thursday night.

Many actors played DC Comic’s ‘Dark Knight’, but it is West’s television Batman that is most beloved. In a statement, his children said he aspired positivity and often referred to himself as “The Bright Knight.”

Notable Deaths 2017

(credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

In the comics, the Bat-Signal was a spotlight with the Batman winged emblem used by Commisioner Gordon to summon the Batman for help. In the TV series, Gordon was played by Neil Hamilton.

West died on Friday, June 9th after a short battle with leukemia. He was 88-years-old.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live