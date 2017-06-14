Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.14.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –YouTube star Austin Jones arrested on child pornography charges, turns out Jennifer Lawrence’s plane did have one working engine when it landed, ‘The Hunger Games’ helps a girl aid friends wound, North Korea releases American student reportedly in coma as Dennis Rodman returns to the reclusive nation, breaking new: gunman opens fire during baseball practice for republican members of congress, and the perfect length of time for sex!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –Uber director David Bonderman resigns from board following comment about women, the Warriors parade, the boozy couple on the plane, and man had sex with stranger on Ryanair flight ‘while pregnant fiancée was at home’!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –How much money the warriors blew through spraying champagne, it’s the President’s birthday today, Hooman tells us about Jim Jefferies, and President Trump addresses the shooting that took place this morning!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!