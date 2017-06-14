Oreo Will Give You $500,000 For A New ‘Oreo Creation’

Oreo has announced a contest where you could score a half million dollars for your ‘Oreo Creation.’

Over the last few years, Oreo has expanded its flavor and product offerings dramatically with everything from Swedish Fish flavored Oreos to bringing back Oreo Cereal but now they are looking for your help.

Think you have an idea worthy of becoming the next great OREO® creation? Share your creation, flavor or inspiration

with us. Who knows? You could WIN $500,000 and have your creation in stores all across the U.S. Submissions can be any OREO®-inspired creation like a new OREO® flavor (such as a new cookie or chocolate candy flavor) or any food item containing OREO® cookies (such as an OREO® Graham Crackers or OREO® Pancake Mix).

Head over to Oreo’s special website for rules and all the ways to enter.

