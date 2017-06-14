Disney Shares ‘DuckTales’ Theme Song And Premiere Date

30 years ago the iconic DuckTales theme had everyone going ‘woo hoo’ …. but what about the new Disney reboot of the show?

Never fear, the rebooted theme, while still an update, maintains the ‘woo hoo’ and more.

Even the song’s original writer Mark Mueller told MASHABLE that the team did “an amazing job.”

Disney XD also announced that DuckTales will be back on Saturday, August 12 with a one-hour television movie and then will debut with two new episodes on Saturday, September 23 on Disney XD, the Disney XD app, and Disney XD VOD on the same dates.

The reboot features an all-star cast that includes David Tennant, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, Bobby Moynihan and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

