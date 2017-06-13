Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.13.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –More on the details about the non-consenting sexual acts on the ‘Bachelor’, one of Rachel Lindsay’s guys on “The Bachelorette” was determined to be on the show ever since he was in high school, and what you should put on your dating profile!

7-8am –Stuff about the amazing game last night, the Taylor vs. Katy feud, Katy Perry talks about her past lovers, and another female teacher gets caught sleeping with her student!

8-9am –Lindsay Lohan lands a new gig, jurors in sexual-assault trial of Bill Cosby begin deliberations, Elle Macpherson splits from billionaire husband, and according to a new survey dad bods are in!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

