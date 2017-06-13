Josh Brolin Returns To His ‘Goonie’ Roots On Instagram

(RADIO ALICE) – If you’re a “Goony,” (yes, there is a term) a fan of the 1985 hit film The Goonies, then we have some news that will make you do a ‘Truffle Shuffle’. Actor Josh Brolin recently suited up in his signature grey tank top, sweats and red bandana to attend his friend Bill Parris’ 80’s birthday party as “Brand” from The Goonies.

In his Instagram post, Brolin, along with his wife Kathryn Boyd wore 80’s work out attire, where he explained that it was all her idea. “80’s themed birthday for my buddy @wsparris1 given by his lovely wife @bamkambam. I didn’t know what to dress as (Henry Rollins? Boy George? A gremlin?) then my wife said, “I got you covered”. #embraceyourpast #gooniesneversaydie #80s @kathrynbrolin #beautyandthebeast #chologoonie”

Directed by Richard Donner and written by Steven Spielberg and Chris Columbus, The Goonies follows a group of adventurous teens, led by Mikey Walsh (played by Sean Astin), as they go out in search of hidden treasure from the infamous pirate “One-Eyed Willy” after Mikey discovers his treasure map in his home. The film garnered a huge cult following and made stars out of then-unknowns including young Astin, Corey Feldman as “Mouth,” Kerri Green as “Andy,” Martha Plimpton as “Stef,” Jonathan Ke Quan as “Data,” Jeff Cohen as “Chunk” and as Brandon Walsh, Josh Brolin.





Brolin is currently filming the highly anticipated, star-studded Marvel Studios comic book action/adventure movie Avengers: Infinity War as “Thanos,” due out in theaters May 4th, 2018.

