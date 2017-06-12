Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.12.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The original Batman passed away, Glenne Headly died at 62, the Warriors game tonight, how many moms are jealous of other moms on social media, and things we buy behind a significant other’s back!

7-8am –Amanda Bynes still offers the murdering of her woman area, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ suspended over “Allegations of Misconduct” on set, the top ten inventions of all time, and the most popular classic cars in America!

8-9am –Bachelor in Paradise’s DeMario Jackson was filmed in sexual encounter with woman who may not have been able to consent, a couple DUI stories, how many people love their jobs, and the best donuts in the world!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

