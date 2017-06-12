Golden State Warriors 2017 Championship Parade Details

OAKLAND (RADIO ALICE) – The Golden State Warriors have won the 2017 NBA Championship and will throwing their second victory parade in three years. Kevin Durant was named Finals MVP.

For the second time in three seasons, the Warriors are your NBA Champions! 🏆 #DubNation #StrengthInNumbers pic.twitter.com/fy1FS6LeUu — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) June 13, 2017

The Parade & rally will be held in downtown Oakland starting at 10AM on Thursday June 15.

So who is ready to party? 🏆🎉🏀🏆 #WarriorsParade is this Thursday in Oakland. Full Info » https://t.co/UVGy6oV6Eq pic.twitter.com/giwPQ8Jwg0 — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) June 13, 2017

The Golden State Warriors and the City of Oakland will host a parade and rally to honor the 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday, June 15, 2017, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The parade will begin on Broadway at 11th Street, turning right on Grand Avenue, turning right on Harrison to 19th St, and right on Lakeside Drive, ending on Oak and proceeding to the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center. Fans can begin to line up for the Rally as early as 5 a.m. at Lakeshore and 12th Street. – Warriors.com

We are gearing up for the Warriors Victory Parade on Thursday! Get prepared for record crowds. Here's all the info: https://t.co/4PsnT4h603 pic.twitter.com/VlQF2bIhwj — SFBART (@SFBART) June 13, 2017

Full details at Warriors.com.

& some victory images:

KD sharing a moment with mom pic.twitter.com/7KKJlJrYEN — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) June 13, 2017

Will we see a repeat of this moment?