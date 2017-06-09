WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.09.2017

June 9, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.09.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Jerry Seinfeld talks about the non Kesha hug, a quick movies review: the continuation for ‘The Mummy’ and ‘Band Aid’, James Comey took over the TV yesterday, and a few fast facts!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –The highest paid athletes according to Forbes.com, a musical version of SpongeBob SquarePants coming soon, Dave Chappelle donates all the money from a show to charity, a sex-filled movie about Dr. Ruth’s life in the works, and fork vs. spoon!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –A roundup on a couple leakers, Yahoo is on the way out, calling the cops for a stroke, a police dog gets fired, and a kinky couple does it on plane!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

 
RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.it

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live