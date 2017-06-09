Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.09.2017
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –Jerry Seinfeld talks about the non Kesha hug, a quick movies review: the continuation for ‘The Mummy’ and ‘Band Aid’, James Comey took over the TV yesterday, and a few fast facts!
Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)
7-8am –The highest paid athletes according to Forbes.com, a musical version of SpongeBob SquarePants coming soon, Dave Chappelle donates all the money from a show to charity, a sex-filled movie about Dr. Ruth’s life in the works, and fork vs. spoon!
Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)
8-9am –A roundup on a couple leakers, Yahoo is on the way out, calling the cops for a stroke, a police dog gets fired, and a kinky couple does it on plane!
Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!
Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)
RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it