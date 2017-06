This weekend on Alice win tickets to Chris Hardwick’s ID10T Festival with Over 80 artists featuring the best in comic book art, music, comedy, and cosplay on June 24 and 25 at Shoreline Amphitheater.

Winning is EVERY HOUR from noon to 5 PM!

When you hear the cue, caller 9 at 1-800-400-FM97 wins.

Purchase tickets and get the full lineup at www.ID10TFest.com.