Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.08.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Alex Rodriguez is supposedly cheating on J. Lo, more on the Jerry Seinfeld/Kesha interaction, and the booty call replacement!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –Vladimir Putin doesn’t have bad days because he’s not a woman, James Comey testifies, Phil Collins fell and split his head, the warriors took game 3, and the cocaine vending machine!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Performer gets sucker punched on stage, the top songs of the summer, and a man gets stuck!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and we peak for the week with a Movie Review: ‘The Mummy’!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!