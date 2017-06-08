Sarah And Vinnie’s Classic Secret Show Podcast: 6.08.2017

Secret Show Podcast for June 8th, 2017

Once the secret is really out, what’s wrong with telling it again?! Check out some “Classic” Sarah & Vinnie Secret Show Podcasts!

Secret Show Podcast for The Live Valentines Day Secret Show Podcast: 02.14.2013!

Here it is: The Valentines Day Secret Show at the Fairmont Hotel in San Jose! Marcus Osborne, Scott Capurro, a special appearance by The Bolly Dancers, and most importantly: the participation from our lovely listeners!

This Podcast is for ears 18 years of age and up only, thank you!

Secret Show 6.08.2017

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it”