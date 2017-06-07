Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.07.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Jerry Seinfeld painfully rejected Kesha’s hug request on camera, the Clooneys had a baby, and Michelle Carter is on trial for manslaughter after she allegedly sent her boyfriend text messages encouraging him to commit suicide!

7-8am –An update on the hacking(the dark overlord, Alex Honnold scales El Capitan without ropes, a crazy lady give a child meth, a man who killed woman after fender bender gets at least 82 years in prison, and the future of the fox hunt!

8-9am –We play the Uzette game, Ed Sheeran on Carpool Karaoke, ‘Ghost Ship’ fire survivors now charged with involuntary manslaughter, and best man hijacks wedding!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

