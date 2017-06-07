MTV ‘Road Rules’ Alum Danny Dias Found Dead At 34

Reality star Danny Dias was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment.

“Police discovered a 34-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive,” the New York Police Public Information Officer told Us Weekly. “The EMS responded and pronounced the male deceased at the scene. No criminality suspected at this time. The Medical Examiner is going to determine the cause of death. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.”

Though no cause of death has been released, TMZ originally reported his death as a suspected drug overdose suicide.

Danny Dias starred in season 13 of MTV’s Road Rules in 2004 and later appeared on MTV’s The Challenge in 2005.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.