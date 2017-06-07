Coldplay’s Chris Martin’s Shares what He’s Listening to Right Now

By Abby Hassler

Ever wonder what music Coldplay’s Chris Martin is listening to these days? You’re in luck. This afternoon (June 7) Martin revealed his current 4-track playlist and it might not be what you expect.

Martin first listed “Big Picture” by the British trio London Grammar. This track was followed by “Formidable” from the Belgian artist Stromae and Lana Del Ray’s latest hit “Love” from her upcoming album. Coldplay’s frontman concluded his short playlist with one of Shakira’s latest catchy anthems “Me Enamoré.”

Check out the post and start listening to Martin’s songs of the moment below.