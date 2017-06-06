Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.06.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –One of Steve Harvey’s shows have been leaked, Halle Berry rumored pregnant, a pie in the face leads to jail, and why you have to take care of your fresh tattoos!

7-8am –Lindsay Lohan is coming out with her own jewelry, the big networks are losing viewers to phones and tablets, and an update on the charges on the people who ran the Ghost Ship warehouse!

8-9am –T.J. Miller breaks silence on leaving ‘Silicon Valley’, Journey’s Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain appear to be feuding, Tom Cruise the new top gun title, playing video games makes your more likely to succeed at work, and boning down at work!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

