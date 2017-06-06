Outside Lands 2017 Single Day Ticket Lineup Is Here!

Outside Lands announced their single-day lineups for this year’s festival. Check it out!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11:

Gorillaz, Alt-J, Fleet Foxes, Belle & Sebastian, Future Islands, Little Dragon, Tove Lo, Sleigh Bells, Rag’n’Bone Man, and more.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12:

Metallica, Queens of the Stone Age, Empire of the Sun, Avett Brothers, Solange, Vance Joy, Dawes, Warpaint, Mondo Kozmo, and more.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13:

The Who, Lorde, Above & Beyond, Young the Giant, Bleachers, Maggie Rogers, Sofi Tukker, and more.

Get the complete single day line-up and purchase tickets www.sfoutsidelands.com.