George And Amal Clooney Are Parents To Twins

LONDON, ENGLAND (RADIO ALICE) – George Clooney is a daddy! Both George and his wife Amal Clooney are now parents to twins Ella and Alexander, born at a hospital in London.

In a joint statement, 39-year-old Amal and the twins are “happy, healthy and doing fine.” The Clooney’s publicist jokingly added “George is sedated and should recover in a few days,”

The Clooney’s have been living in their historic Berkshire mansion located west of London, while waiting to give birth to the twins.

During a French interview on the show “Rencontres de Cinema,” George said fatherhood was “going to be an adventure.”

