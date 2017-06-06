Be Uzette’s Proxy In The Great Narwhal Floatie Race – Sponsored by Monterey Bay Aquarium

HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW UZETTE?

Take Uzette’s place in the pool and compete against Bryn and Hooman in the “Great Narwhal Floatie Race” at Sarah and Vinnie’s Secret Show Pool Party June 28th sponsored by Monterey Bay Aquarium … and you could win a 2-night stay at our party place – Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa. You’ll represent Uzette and ride a Great Narwhal Floatie alongside Hooman and Bryn and in front of all of our party goers. The first person to reach the end of the pool will take the victory! Since you have to go into the pool, you will need to bring a bathing suit and know how to swim!

HERE’S HOW TO WIN:

Every weekday morning (6/5 – 6/14) we will ask a question about Uzette. Be caller 9 with the correct answer and you’ll score a pair of tickets to Sarah and Vinnie’s Secret Show Pool Party … and you’ll also get in the running to win the Grand Prize 2-night stay and get to compete in the “Great Narwhal Floatie Race”. On June 14, after the contest ends, we will randomly choose one person from all the qualifiers to win the Grand Prize. Official Rules

Alice’s Great Narwhal Floatie Race is sponsored by Monterey Bay Aquarium. This summer, visit Monterey Bay Aquarium and check out the special exhibition Viva Baja! Life on the Edge. The slithery. The scaly. The spectacularly showy. Discover incredible animals from land and sea in this special exhibition featuring creatures from the coastal habitats of Baja California. Life here thrives on the edge of sand and surf, where rugged desert coastline meets the sapphire waters of the Pacific. Plus everything you already love about Monterey Bay Aquarium including Sea Otter and Penguin feedings, tours and adventures and more! www.montereybayaquarium.org