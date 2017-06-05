Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.05.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Rumors that the first lady is cheating on her husband, Kathy Griffin says Trump is out to get her, how the movies did in the box office, the amazing warriors, London terror attack: police fired ‘unprecedented’ number of rounds, and birthday or not: keep it in your pants!

7-8am –The highlights from Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” benefit included Ariana singing, Lionel Richie’s bassist had a horrific reaction after eating edibles… as in he repeatedly stabbed himself, our friend Scott Budman from NBC Bay Area calls in to inform us about the Apple conference going on, more rain to come in the month of June, how a man tried to save his son, and a story about a DUI!

8-9am –We play a contest: who knows Uzette best, we kind of go through the hottest albums while Sarah plays a sexy bumble bee, how to be cool on social media, a quick fast fact, the romp-“him”, and new lace shorts for men!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

