Three new fruity flavors of Cinnamon Toast Crunch are hitting the shelves.

General Mills is adding Apple Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Blueberry Toast Crunch, and Strawberry Toast Crunch!

Give a warm, toasty welcome to our newest family members: Apple Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Blueberry Toast Crunch, and Strawberry Toast Crunch! pic.twitter.com/wWzBdHQ8et — CinnamonToastCrunch (@CTCSquares) June 5, 2017

