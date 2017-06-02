Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.02.2017

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.01.2017
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –How the world’s most interesting man befriended the world’s most powerful man, a major announcement from somebody from the show, it’s National Donut Day, and the warriors win!
Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)
7-8am –Jimmy Fallon talks about Trump withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, celebrities above 80 that are still working, new movies in theaters, a previous 7-11 owner opens a new location called 6-12, the most expensive car in the world, the best/worst places to have a staycation, and moving sucks!
Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)
8-9am –Brandy has been hospitalized for unknown reasons, and the strangest ingredients on Pizza!
Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!
Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)
RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it