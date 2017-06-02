WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Recording Together Again?

Is the follow-up to 1996's "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" on the way? June 2, 2017 5:34 AM
By Robyn Collins

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were spotted on their way into a recording studio on Thursday (June 1). It’s unclear if they were just visiting or if one was there to root the other on during a session. The third possibility, of course, is that they’re working on new material together.

The country singer and his pop star girlfriend released the 2016 single “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” which they co-wrote, for Shelton’s If I’m Honest.

ET apparently snapped this photo of them entering the studio.

