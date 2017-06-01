WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

VIDEO: ‘Wonder Woman’ Movie Review

June 1, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: Movie Review, Sarah and Vinnie, Video, Wonder Woman

Hooman and John (Sarah’s husband) review the highly anticipated film Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman emerges from her past as Diana, Princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Diana leaves her home for the first time after meeting an American pilot who tells her about the massive conflict that’s raging in the outside world. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, Wonder Woman finally discovers her full powers and true destiny.

Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Robin Wright and is directed by Patty Jenkins.

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live