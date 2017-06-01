VIDEO: ‘Wonder Woman’ Movie Review

Hooman and John (Sarah’s husband) review the highly anticipated film Wonder Woman.
Wonder Woman emerges from her past as Diana, Princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Diana leaves her home for the first time after meeting an American pilot who tells her about the massive conflict that’s raging in the outside world. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, Wonder Woman finally discovers her full powers and true destiny.
Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Robin Wright and is directed by Patty Jenkins.