Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.01.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –LeBron James’ Los Angeles home vandalized with ‘N-Word’ graffiti, CNN fires Kathy Griffin, Sean Spicer just had the worst possible answer to the “covfefe” question, Caltrain is proposing a toll lane to get through traffic, and if you only had one meal that you could eat for the rest of your life!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –Tai Trang is a contestant from ‘Survivor’, a couple of books that are becoming TV shows and movies, Amazon offers refunds for children’s unauthorized in-app purchases, and a new survey asked women about different things at a guy’s place that could turn them off so much that they’d change their minds about hooking up with him!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Colossal Clusterfest this week, Chris Stapleton postpones shows, Chloë Grace Moretz ‘appalled and angry’ over body-shaming poster, and Bob Marley’s son now part owner of High Times Magazine!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and the HJ Movie Review Duo review: ‘Wonder Woman’!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!