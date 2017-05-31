OREO O’s Cereal Is Back

After a ten year absence, OREO O’s Cereal is returning to shelves.

The sugary cereal based on your favorite cookie was a staple of the 1990’s.

It’s the stuff breakfast dreams are made of! Chocolatey, crunchy O’s with that OREO® cookie taste you love and a rich creme coating combine to give you a bowlful of cookie milk that tastes so good you’ll finish it off with a smile. Dig into the cereal you’ve been missing!

You can click here and find out where they are being sold near you starting June 2017.

