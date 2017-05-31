OREO O’s Cereal Is Back

WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

After a ten year absence, OREO O’s Cereal is returning to shelves.

The sugary cereal based on your favorite cookie was a staple of the 1990’s.

It’s the stuff breakfast dreams are made of! Chocolatey, crunchy O’s with that OREO® cookie taste you love and a rich creme coating combine to give you a bowlful of cookie milk that tastes so good you’ll finish it off with a smile. Dig into the cereal you’ve been missing!

You can click here and find out where they are being sold near you starting June 2017.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

