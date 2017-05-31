WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Mariah Carey Warns Not to Get Married

"He's a great guy, he's a great person, he's a great father," says Mariah of Nick. But she warns not to get Married. May 31, 2017 1:48 PM
Rumors have swirled that Mariah Carey is back with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, TMZ’s camera’s caught the singer and asked for an update.

Carey was evasive in her response. “We were married honey,” she said. “It took us two years to get divorced.” “He’s a great guy,” she continued. “He’s a great person, he’s a great father.”

Finally, Mariah had some marriage advice for the TMZ reporter. “Don’t do it.”

Watch the full clip below.

 

