Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Fairfield’s Jelly Belly to release a line of new jelly beans.

The Krispy Kreme Jelly Bellys will come in the flavors Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced, Cinnamon Apple Filled, Glazed Blueberry Cake, and Chocolate Iced With Sprinkles.

According to the Thrillist, the beans will hit stores this Fall.

