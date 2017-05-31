Emmy Rossum Marries Sam Esmail

(CBS NEWS) – Emmy Rossum is officially off the market! The 30-year-old “Shameless” star married director Sam Esmail on May 28, according to People.

On Saturday, the couple was spotted posing for pre-wedding rehearsal photos overlooking the Ed Koch bridge at Sutton Place Park.

Rossum and 39-year-old Esmail — best known for creating the critically acclaimed USA series “Mr. Robot” — got engaged in August 2015 after dating for two years.The two met when he directed the actress in 2014’s “Comet,” in which she starred opposite Justin Long.

Rossum celebrated her bridal shower in October, wearing a stunning red dress by British designer Preen.

