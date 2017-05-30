Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.30.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Gregg Allman passed away, Bill Cosby is afraid of the possibility of people getting revenge, how the movies ranked in the box office, Manuel Noriega, dictator ousted by U.S. in Panama dies at 83, and a teenager goes to rehab for Youtube binging!

7-8am –Johnny Depp looks young again in his newest pirates movie, Ryan Seacrest may not be able to join the new “American Idol”, a Kung Fu master breaks another record with his man area, the best foods from foreign countries, how long women will chat with men on apps based on each state, and at what age women have the best sex of their lives!

8-9am –Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor split after seventeen years of marriage, Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr are now married, Amazon stock reaches a thousand, a new study about your meanest friends, and couple gets photobombed on their wedding day!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

