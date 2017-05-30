‘Animaniacs’ Reboot Is In Development

According to a report in Indie Wire, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation are working on reviving the 1990’s hit animated series Animaniacs.

The show ran from 1993 to 1998 and featured the Warner siblings – Yakko, Wakoo, and Dot – and popular shorts like Pinky And The Brain, Goodfeathers, Slappy Squirrel, and more.

No release date or network have been set for the rebooted Animaniacs but fingers crossed it will happen and happen soon!

