WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Win Guns N’ Roses Tickets From Sarah And Vinnie

May 27, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Guns 'n' Roses

Rock music icons Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime Tour is coming to Oracle Arena November 21st.

WIN TICKETS FROM SARAH AND VINNIE!

Listen to Sarah and Vinnie (5/30 – 6/2) to score Guns N’ Roses tickets before they go on sale. When you hear them give the cue to call, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of concert tickets courtesy of Live Nation.

GET IN ON THE PRE-SALE: Friday, June 2 from NOON to 10 PM with the offer code “paradise” at www.livenation.com.

TICKETS GO ON SALE: Saturday, June 3 at 10:00 AM at www.livenation.com, www.Ticketmaster.com, and Ticketmaster outlets or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live