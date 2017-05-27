Sarah And Vinnie 21st Birthday Secret Show Pool Party

Alice is 21 this year … SO YOU KNOW WE HAVE TO PARTY!

Alice’s 21st Birthday Tour kicks off with a Sarah and Vinnie 21st Birthday party getaway … for 2 nights at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa including a Secret Show Pool Party and live broadcast. AND, we’re giving one away – every weekday!

HERE’S HOW TO WIN ALICE’S 21ST BIRTHDAY GETAWAY:

Listen weekdays on the 05’s at 9 AM, noon, 3 PM, and 5 PM for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 wins two tickets to the exclusive and private Sarah and Vinnie Secret Show Pool Party event on June 28, 2017 at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa … AND GETS IN THE RUNNING for Alice’s 21st Birthday Party getaway for an indulgent two-night getaway at Alice’s favorite wine country hang – Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa. You must be 21 of older to win. OFFICIAL RULES

LISTEN TO SARAH AND VINNIE EVERY MORNING AT 7:00 AM TO HEAR IF YOU ARE THE DAILY GRAND PRIZE WINNER OF OUR FAIRMONT SONOMA MISSION INN & SPA 2-DAY BIRTHDAY GETAWAY.

ABOUT THAT SECRET SHOW POOL PARTY

Well, we can’t reveal all the surprises, but when you win tickets to the 21st Secret Show Pool Party event on June 28, you’ll get to watch a live taping of the Sarah and Vinnie Secret Show (always insanely great) and then party with us poolside where we’ll have cake, lots of presents, music … and the not to be missed FISHIE RACE sponsored by Monterey Bay Aquarium.

ABOUT OUR GRAND PRIZE FAIRMONT SONOMA MISSION INN & SPA 2-DAY BIRTHDAY GETAWAY

Don’t forget, we’re giving away one Grand Prize Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa getaway … every weekday! If you win one of our daily Grand Prize 2-day getaways, you and a guest will get to stay at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa on June 28 and June 29 where everyone from Alice will be staying. You’ll attend the Secret Show Pool Party AND get to be part of our 21st Birthday Live Broadcast show with Sarah and Vinnie on June 29.

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa. Obviously … it’s the perfect place for a Secret Show Pool Party! But more than that, Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa is the ultimate Wine Country destination. It has natural mineral hot springs, amazing rooms, a World-class spa, championship Sonoma Golf Course and Sante’ a Michelin-rated restaurant. Plus, Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa is just 50 minutes north of the Golden Gate. INDULGE. You deserve it. Book your Wine Country getaway today – Special packages available www.Fairmont.com/Sonoma.