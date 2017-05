Michael Franti took some time to swing by the JaM Cellars JaMPad to talk with Jayn at BottleRock Napa Valley 2017.

Related: BottleRock Napa Valley 2017 Survival Guide: Set Times, Directions, Parking, FAQs And More

Watch their chat above and …

Check out the full schedule at the JaMPad at BottleRock.