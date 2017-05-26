WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.26.2017

May 26, 2017 9:42 AM
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –President Trump shoves people aside for a picture, celebrities that are breaking up, T.J. Miller is leaving Silicon Valley, baldness is so close to being cured, and Jelly Belly is being sued!

7-8am –Chris Cornell’s wife talks about his last moments on the phone with her, what’s going on with ‘Top Gun 2’, a few celebrity birthdays, a few things to consider if you’re going skiing, Celeste Guap is approaching a settlement, a couple fast facts, and when animals attack!

8-9am –How milk was integrated in with the Indianapolis 500, and more teachers giving out horrible awards!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

