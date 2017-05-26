JaMPad Live Music Schedule At BottleRock Napa Valley 2017

GOING TO BOTTLEROCK? JaMSessions are going on all 3-day at Bottlerock Napa Valley, with plenty of melt-in-your-mouth Butter, berry-tastic JaM Cab and bubblicious Toast sparkling all weekend! Plus stop by the Crushpad to hang out with Alice and kick-back in the ButterLounge with your favorite Butter-y Chardonnay chilled and ready to go!

Here’s the JaMSessions Schedule:

FRIDAY, MAY 26

2:45 PM – 3:00 PM MICHAEL FRANTI (Facebook live interview with Jayn!)

4:00 PM – 4:15 PM THE HEYDAZE

530 PM – 5:45 PM GNASH

SATURDAY, MAY 27

2:45 PM – 3:00 PM COREY HARPER

4:00 PM – 4:15 PM JUDAH & THE LION

5:30 PM – 5:45 PM ANDRA DAY (Facebook live interview with Jayn!)

SUNDAY, MAY 28

2:30 PM – 2:45 PM CON BRIO

4:00P M- 4:15 PM A R I Z O N A

5:30 PM- 5:45 PM GAVIN DEGRAW (Facebook live interview with Jayn!)

CAN’T MAKE IT TO BOTTLEROCK but love great music and wine? Come to JaM Cellars right in downtown Napa for live music JaMSessions Thursday and Friday. Get social with JaM to see when BottleRock and other hot and upcoming bands are playing. JaM Cellars is where the wines rock! 1460 First Street Napa, CA 94559. Open Sun-Wed 10 AM to 10 PM, Thurs-Sat 10 AM – 12 AM.