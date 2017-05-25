Spicy ‘Sweet Heat’ Starburst And Skittles Are Coming This Winter

According to People, spicy ‘Sweet Heat’ versions of both Starburst and Skittles are coming soon.
Sweet Heat Starburst will include the flavors Fiery Watermelon, Strawberry Mango, Flamin’ Orange and Pipin’ Pineapple. The Sweet Heat Skittles have the flavors Fiery Watermelon, Blazin’ Mango, Flamin’ Orange, Sizzlin’ Strawberry and Lemon Spark.
Both made their debut at the Sweets & Snacks Expo and will hit the stores in the winter.
