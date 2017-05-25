Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.25.2017

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.24.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Chris Cornell honored by Norah Jones, Ellen plans on doing a stand up show exclusively on Netflix, and the “safest” drugs!

7-8am –Today is the anniversary for the release of Starwars was release in theatres, Val Kilmer claims he’s ready for top gun 2, the real estate market, and social media leads to body image issues!

8-9am –Amber Heard is being sued, a couple shows that are coming out, ‘Turn it Around’, a few more details about the tragedies in Manchester, the trending Starbucks drinks, and fast facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and we finally peak for the week with the movies reviews: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and ‘Baywatch’!

