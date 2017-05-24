WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.24.2017

May 24, 2017 10:53 AM
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Ariana Grande returns home, the most anticipated movie of the Summer, the celebratory touchdowns are back, a glorious threeway, and a truck crash!

7-8am –Sir Roger thought he was the fourth best James Bond, Chris Cornell has been cremated, Playboy model Dani Mathers faces trial over naked body-shaming Snapchat, and a few habits you don’t want your kids to have!

8-9am –Kit Harington says he’s going to take a break, what first date activity will most likely lead to a relationship, and a neo-Nazi converted to Islam and killed 2 roommates for ‘disrespecting’ his faith!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

