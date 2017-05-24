Going To A Concert At Shoreline? Take The Bus!

Why fight traffic and parking getting to your favorite concert at Shoreline … when you can take a Bauer VIP bus?
Just out. Now you can take a Bauer’s round trip VIP bus to Shoreline for only $12.00 – $17.00 depending on where you depart. Coming from as far away as Marin or Concord is only $17.00 per person round trip! Lessen your traffic stress, sit back, and enjoy the ride.
THERE ARE SIX PICK-UP/DROP OFF LOCATIONS including Concord, Dublin, Millbrae, Mill Valley, San Jose and San Francisco.
Here are the current concerts that you can take a BAUER VIP BUS! And more shows are being added!
Lady Antebellum
Chris Stapleton
Dead & Company
BFD
Future
Boston with Joan Jett
Brad Paisley
ID10T Festival
Korn
4th of July
Click here for more information.