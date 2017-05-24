Going To A Concert At Shoreline? Take The Bus!

Why fight traffic and parking getting to your favorite concert at Shoreline … when you can take a Bauer VIP bus?

Just out. Now you can take a Bauer’s round trip VIP bus to Shoreline for only $12.00 – $17.00 depending on where you depart. Coming from as far away as Marin or Concord is only $17.00 per person round trip! Lessen your traffic stress, sit back, and enjoy the ride.

THERE ARE SIX PICK-UP/DROP OFF LOCATIONS including Concord, Dublin, Millbrae, Mill Valley, San Jose and San Francisco.

Here are the current concerts that you can take a BAUER VIP BUS! And more shows are being added!

Lady Antebellum

Chris Stapleton

Dead & Company

BFD

Future

Boston with Joan Jett

Brad Paisley

ID10T Festival

Korn

4th of July

Click here for more information.