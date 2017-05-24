WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Going To A Concert At Shoreline? Take The Bus!

May 24, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Shoreline Amphitheatre

Why fight traffic and parking getting to your favorite concert at Shoreline … when you can take a Bauer VIP bus?

Just out. Now you can take a Bauer’s round trip VIP bus to Shoreline for only $12.00 – $17.00 depending on where you depart. Coming from as far away as Marin or Concord is only $17.00 per person round trip! Lessen your traffic stress, sit back, and enjoy the ride.

THERE ARE SIX PICK-UP/DROP OFF LOCATIONS including Concord, Dublin, Millbrae, Mill Valley, San Jose and San Francisco.

Here are the current concerts that you can take a BAUER VIP BUS! And more shows are being added!

Lady Antebellum
Chris Stapleton
Dead & Company
BFD
Future
Boston with Joan Jett
Brad Paisley
ID10T Festival
Korn
4th of July

Click here for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live